කනකර උකසට තබා බඩ ඉරිඟු වගා කළ ගොවීන්ගෙන් මැසිවිලි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 30, 2023 06:27

කනකර උකසට තබා බඩ ඉරිඟු වගා කළ ගොවීන්ගෙන් මැසිවිලි

අනුරාධපුර , ගල්පොත්තේගම – කරුක්කන්කුලම ප්‍රදේශයේ බඩ ඉරිඟු වගාවතුළ පැතිරී යන හඳුනානොගත් දිලීර රෝගයක් හේතුවෙන් මේ වන විට අක්කර පන්සීයක් පමණ විනාශයට පත්ව ඇති බව ගොවීන් පවසනවා.
දින කිහිපයක් තුළදී වගාව තුළ ශීඝ්‍රයෙන් පැතිරී යන මෙම දිලීර රෝගය හේතුවෙන් අස්වනු නෙළීමට ආසන්නව පැවති බඩඉරිඟු වගාව සම්පූර්ණයෙන් විනාශයට පත්ව ඇති අතර මේ වන විට විනාශයට පත් බඩඉරිඟු වගාවට යාබදව ඇති අනෙකුත් බඩ ඉරිඟු වගාවන් තුළද මෙම දිලීර රෝගය පැතිර යමින් පවතින බවයි ඔවුන් පවසන්නේ.
මෙම දිලීර රෝගයට ගොදුරු වූ බඩ ඉරිඟු ගස කුණු වීමට ලක්වන අතර එහි කරල්ද කුණුවී දුගඳක්හමන බවත් පසුව එම බඩඉරිඟු ගස කරල සමඟ කඳින් බිමට කඩා වැටෙන බව ගොවීන් පවසනවා.
මේ සම්බන්ධයෙන් කෘෂිකර්ම නිලධාරීන් දැනුවත් කිරීමට කටයුතු කළ අතර මෙම දිලීර රෝගය පිළිබඳව එම නිලධාරීන් ද මෙතෙක් දැනුවත් නොමැති බව ගොවීන් පවසනවා.
සිය කනකරද උකස් තබා බඩඉරිඟු වගාව සිදු කල බවත් මේ වනවිට වගාවට අත්ව ඇති ඉරණම හේතුවෙන් තමන්ට දැඩි දුෂ්කරතාවයට මුහුණපා ඇති බවත් මේ සම්බන්ධයෙන් සාධාරණයක් ඉටුකරන ලෙස බලධාරීන්ගෙන් ඉල්ලා සිටින බවත් එම ගොවීන් පවසයි .
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 30, 2023 06:27