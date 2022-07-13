fbpx

ස්වාධීන රූපවාහිනී මාධ්‍ය ජාලයේ විකාශන කටයුතු තාවකාලිකව නවත්වයි

By ITN News Editor ජූලි 13, 2022 14:32

ස්වාධීන රූපවාහිනී මාධ්‍ය ජාලයේ ITN, වසන්තම් TV, ලක්හඬ ගුවන්විදුලිය, වසන්තම් FM ඇතුළු සියලු විකාශන කටයුතු තාවකාලිකව නවත්වා තිබෙනවා.

