fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

කාලගුණයෙන් රතු නිවේදනයක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 3, 2023 15:05

කාලගුණයෙන් රතු නිවේදනයක්

Related Articles

තද සුළං සහ මුහුද රළු වීම පිළිබඳ කාලගුණවිද්‍යා දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව විසින් රතු නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

එම නිවේදනය ඉදිරි පැය 24 දක්වා බලපැවැත්වේ.

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 3, 2023 15:05

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

අද ඩොලරය

අද ඩොලරය

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඇන්ජලෝ මැතිව්ස්ට හිමිවූ ලංසුව

ඇන්ජලෝ මැතිව්ස්ට හිමිවූ ලංසුව

දූෂිතයින්ට එරෙහි ක්‍රිකට් සටන අත්නොහරින බව අර්ජුන කියයි

දූෂිතයින්ට එරෙහි ක්‍රිකට් සටන අත්නොහරින බව අර්ජුන කියයි

සමස්ත තරඟාවලියේ ශූරතා කුසලානය රැගත් සාන්ත බ්‍රිජට් බාලිකාවෝ දිවයිනට

සමස්ත තරඟාවලියේ ශූරතා කුසලානය රැගත් සාන්ත බ්‍රිජට් බාලිකාවෝ දිවයිනට

ලබන වසරේ තියන ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් තරඟ

ලබන වසරේ තියන ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් තරඟ

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට එරෙහි දෙවන T20 තරගයෙන් ඉන්දියාවට ජය

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට එරෙහි දෙවන T20 තරගයෙන් ඉන්දියාවට ජය

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඩොලර් විසි එක් ලක්ෂයකට අලෙවි වූ නැපෝලියන්ගේ තොප්පිය

ඩොලර් විසි එක් ලක්ෂයකට අලෙවි වූ නැපෝලියන්ගේ තොප්පිය

මුහුදේ දිය යට මූර්ති (PHOTOS)

මුහුදේ දිය යට මූර්ති (PHOTOS)

ලොව ජීවත්ව සිටින සරාගීම මිනිසා නම් කරයි

ලොව ජීවත්ව සිටින සරාගීම මිනිසා නම් කරයි

දීපවාලී උත්සවය නිමිත්තෙන් අයිටීඑන් ඔබ වෙත ගෙන එන සම්මානනීය කෙටි චිත්‍රපටය

දීපවාලී උත්සවය නිමිත්තෙන් අයිටීඑන් ඔබ වෙත ගෙන එන සම්මානනීය කෙටි චිත්‍රපටය

සුන්දරත්වයට පසු කලාව කෘතිය එළිදක්වයි

සුන්දරත්වයට පසු කලාව කෘතිය එළිදක්වයි

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.