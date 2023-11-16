වනජීවී නිලධාරීන් විසින් සිදු කළ වෙඩි තැබීමකින් පුද්ගලයෙකු මිය යයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 16, 2023 05:15

වනජීවී නිලධාරීන් විසින් සිදු කළ වෙඩි තැබීමකින් පුද්ගලයෙකු මිය යයි

Related Articles

ලුණුගම්වෙහෙර රක්ෂිතය තුළදී වනජීවී නිලධාරීන් විසින් සිදු කළ වෙඩිතැබීමකින් පුද්ගලයෙකු මිය ගොස් තිබෙනවා.

මිය ගොස් ඇති පුද්ගලයාගේ අනන්‍යතාවය මෙතෙක් තහවුරුවී නැහැ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor නොවැම්බර් 16, 2023 05:15