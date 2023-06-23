fbpx

කළුතර පාසල් සිසුවිය මිය යාමේ සිද්ධියේ සැකකරුවෝ තිදෙනා රක්ෂිත බන්ධනාගාරයට

කළුතර පාසල් සිසුවිය මියයාමේ සිද්ධියේ සැකකරුවෝ  තිදෙනා ජූලි 07 දා දක්වා රක්ෂිත බන්ධනාගාර ගත කර තිබෙනවා.
කළුතර නගරයේ  ලැගුම්හලක පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලකින් ඇදවටී මියගිය 16 හැව්රිදි පාසල් සිසුවියගේ මරණය සම්බන්දයෙන් දැනට රිමාන්ඩ් බන්ධනාගාර ගතකර සිටින සැකකරුවන් තිදෙනා අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් කිරීමෙන් පසු
ජූලි 07 දා දක්වා රක්ෂිත බන්ධනාගාර ගත කරන ලෙස  කළුතර ප්‍රධාන මහේස්ත්‍රාත්  නීතා හේමාලී හාල්පාන්දෙනිය මහත්මිය අද නියෝග කලා.
දැරිය පස්මහල් ගොඩනැගිල්ලෙන් ඇදවැටෙන මොහොතේ ඇය සමග කාමරයේ සිටී බව කියන ප්‍රධාන සැකකරු, ඇය හෝටලයට කැටුව ගිය බව කියන සැක කරුවන්වන කළුතර උතුර ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි 23 හැව්රිදි තරුණයා සහ  කළුතර නාගොඩ ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි  19 හැව්රිදි තරුණිය මෙසේ රිමාන්ඩ් බන්ධනාගාර ගතකරන ලදී.
