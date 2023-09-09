දක්ෂිණ අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ කැබ් රථ අනතුරකින් තිදෙනෙකු තුවාල ලබයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor සැප්තැම්බර් 9, 2023 10:13

දක්ෂිණ අධිවේගී මාර්ගයේ ධාවනය වෙමින් තිබූ කැබ් රථයක්  උඩුකුරුව පෙරළී යාමෙන් එහි  ගමන් ගත්  තිදෙනෙක් තුවාල  ලබා තිබෙනවා.
තුවාල කරුවන් කළුතර නාගොඩ මහ රෝහල වෙත ඇතුළත් කර ඇත් බවයි රෝහල් ආරංචි මාර්ග සඳහන් කළේ.
කැබ් රථය අතුරුගිරිය සිට දොඩංගොඩ දෙසට  ධාවනය වෙමින් තිබියදී එහි රියදුරුට නින්ද යාමත් සමගම  කැබ් රථය තුල සිටි පුද්ගලයකු අවදි කරවා ඇති අතර ඒ සමඟම කැබ් රථය  පෙරළී තිබෙනවා.
අනතුර වන අවස්ථාවේදී කැබ් රථයේ පුද්ගලයන් 6 දෙනෙකු ගමන් කර ඇති බව පොලිස් විමර්ශන වලදී අනාවරණය වුණා.
