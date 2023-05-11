fbpx

මැයි 11, 2023

ඉතාලියේ මිලානෝ නගරයේ පිපිරීමක්

ඉතාලියේ මිලානෝ නගරයේ කිසියම් පිපිරීමක් සිදුව ඇති බවට විදෙස් මාධ්‍ය වාර්තා කර තිබෙනවා.

එම පිපිරීමෙන් පුද්ගලයෙකු තුවාල ලබා වාහන කිහිපයකට හානී සිදුව ඇති බවයි වැඩිදුරටත් සඳහන් වන්නේ

