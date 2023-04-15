අහුන්ගල්ලේදී පුද්ගලයකු වෙඩි තබා ඝාතනය කෙරේ

අහුන්ගල්ල ,මිද්දරමුල්ල , අමරමුලි මාවතේ  වෙඩි තබා පුද්ගලයකු ඝාතනයකර ඇති බව අහුන්ගල්ල පොලීසිය පවසනවා.
වතුරෙගම පදිංචි  එනාදි  ධනුෂ්ක  නිසංසල  තරිදු (28. ) මියගොස් ඇත.
යතුරුපැදියකින්  අක්කගේ දරුවන් දෙදෙනා සමඟ බිරිඳගේ නිවසට ගොස් එමින් සිටියදි  නාඳුනන යතුරුපැදි කරුවන් වසින් වෙඩි තබා පලා ගොස් තිබෙනවා.
මලසිරුර බලපිටිය රාහලේ තැන්පතකර ඇත.
අහුන්ගල්ල පොලිසිය විමර්ශනය සිදුකර යි.
දරුවන් දෙදෙනාට සුලුතුවාල ලබා බලපිටිය මුලික රා්හලේ  පුතිකාර ලබනවා.
