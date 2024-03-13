fbpx

සතොසින් අද සිට රුපියල් 43ට බිත්තර

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 13, 2024 16:58

සතොස වෙළඳසැල් මඟින් අද සිට රුපියල් 43ක මිලකට ආනයනික බිත්තර අවශ්‍ය තරම් මිලදී ගැනීමට පාරිභෝගිකයින්ට අවස්ථාව සලසා දී ඇති බව සතොස සභාපති පසඳ යාපා අබේවර්ධන මහතා පවසනවා.

 

