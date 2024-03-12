fbpx

නියෝජ්‍ය පොලිස්පතිවරයෙක් ජ්‍යෙෂ්ඨ නියෝජ්‍ය පොලිස්පති තනතුරට

නියෝජ්‍ය පොලිස්පති ටී.සී.ඒ. ධනපාල මහතාව ජ්‍යෙෂ්ඨ නියෝජ්‍ය පොලිස්පති තනතුරට උසස් කර තිබෙනවා.

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

කාන්තා තුන්කොන් තරඟාවලියක්

නිල් මහා සටන ජය පරාජයකින් තොරව අවසන්

වසර 33 කට පසු පොලීසියට රග්බි ශූරතාවක්

T20 තරගාවලියේ ජය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

නිල් මහා සටන නැරඹීමට ජනපති එක් වෙයි

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉන්දු – ශ්‍රී ලංකා සම්භාවනීය අමුත්තන් රැසකගේ සහභාගීත්වයෙන් වර්ණවත් වූ ගීතා මහෝත්සවය

විදේශිකයන් නානුඔයේ නටපු නැටිල්ලක්

අඟල් 50 දිග PIZZA එකක්

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

