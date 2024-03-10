fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

රටේ ජනාධිපති වෙන්න ඕනි ආර්ථිකයට විසදුම් ලබා දිය හැකි නායකයෙක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 10, 2024 19:11

රටේ ජනාධිපති වෙන්න ඕනි ආර්ථිකයට විසදුම් ලබා දිය හැකි නායකයෙක්

රටේ ජනාධිපති විය යුත්තේ ආර්ථිකයට විසදුම් ලබා දිය හැකි නායකයෙකු බව පාර්ලිමේන්තු මන්ත්‍රී රාජිත සේනාරත්න මහතා පවසනවා.

කළුතර පැවති උත්සවයකදී ඒ මහතා මෙම අදහස් පල කළා.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 10, 2024 19:11

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

නිල් මහා සටන ජය පරාජයකින් තොරව අවසන්

නිල් මහා සටන ජය පරාජයකින් තොරව අවසන්

වසර 33 කට පසු පොලීසියට රග්බි ශූරතාවක්

වසර 33 කට පසු පොලීසියට රග්බි ශූරතාවක්

T20 තරගාවලියේ ජය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

T20 තරගාවලියේ ජය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

නිල් මහා සටන නැරඹීමට ජනපති එක් වෙයි

නිල් මහා සටන නැරඹීමට ජනපති එක් වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – බංග්ලාදේශ අවසන් තරගය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – බංග්ලාදේශ අවසන් තරගය අද

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉන්දු – ශ්‍රී ලංකා සම්භාවනීය අමුත්තන් රැසකගේ සහභාගීත්වයෙන් වර්ණවත් වූ ගීතා මහෝත්සවය

ඉන්දු – ශ්‍රී ලංකා සම්භාවනීය අමුත්තන් රැසකගේ සහභාගීත්වයෙන් වර්ණවත් වූ ගීතා මහෝත්සවය

විදේශිකයන් නානුඔයේ නටපු නැටිල්ලක්

විදේශිකයන් නානුඔයේ නටපු නැටිල්ලක්

අඟල් 50 දිග PIZZA එකක්

අඟල් 50 දිග PIZZA එකක්

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.