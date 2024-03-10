fbpx

වසර 33 කට පසු පොලීසියට රග්බි ශූරතාවක්

මාර්තු 10, 2024 05:47

වසර 33 කට පසු පොලීසියට රග්බි ශූරතාවක්

ක්ලිෆර්ඩ් cup පිළිමලුන් පිටුදැකීමේඅන්තර් සමාජ රග්බි තරගාවලියේ ශූරතාවය  හිමිකර ගැනීමට පොලිස් කණ්ඩායම සමත් වුණා.
අවසන් මහා තරඟය අද පැවැත්වුණේ කොළඹ තුරග තරග පිටියේදී පොලිස් කණ්ඩායම හා හැව්ලොක් කණ්ඩායමයි.
තරඟයේ පළමු අර්ධයේදී පොලිස් කණ්ඩායම ලකුණු පහට බින්දුවක් ලෙස ඉදිරියෙන් සිටියා.
ප්‍රථම අර්ධයේදී කණ්ඩායම් දෙක අතර තියුණු සටනක් පැවතුණා.
තරඟය අවසන් වන විට පොලිස් කණ්ඩායම ලකුණු දහනමයක් ලබාගෙන සිටි අතර හැව්ලොක් කණ්ඩායම ලබා ගත්තේ ලකුණු දොළහක් පමණයි.
පොලිස් කණ්ඩායම ලකුණු 19 ලබා ගත්තේ උත්සහක දිනුම් තුනක් ප්‍රවර්තන දෙකක් සමගින්
තරගයේ දක්ෂතම ක්‍රීඩකයා වූයේ පොලිස් කණ්ඩායමේ ආකාෂ් මදුෂංක යි .
කුසලාන ප්‍රදානයට ක්‍රීඩා අමාත්‍ය හරින් ප්‍රනාන්දු පොලිස්පති දේශබන්දු තෙන්නකෝන් මහතා ,රග්බි  සංගමයේ උසස් නිලධාරීන් එක්වුණා.
පොලිස් කණ්ඩායම මීට පෙර සූරතාවයක් හිමිකරගෙන තිබුණේ  1991 වර්ෂයේදී…ඔවුන් සූරතාවය හිමිකර ගත්තේ වසර තිස්තුනකට පසුවයි..
තරඟ නැරඹීමට රක්බි සංගමයේ උසස් නිලධාරීන් ඇතුළු විශාල පිරිසක් එක්ව සිටියා.
