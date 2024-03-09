fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

සියලු පක්ෂ ජනරජය වෙනුවෙන් පෙනී සිටින්න ඕනේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 9, 2024 13:39

සියලු පක්ෂ ජනරජය වෙනුවෙන් පෙනී සිටින්න ඕනේ

දේශපාලන වේදිකාවේ පළවු අදහස් කිහිපයක්.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor මාර්තු 9, 2024 13:39

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

නිල් මහා සටන නැරඹීමට ජනපති එක් වෙයි

නිල් මහා සටන නැරඹීමට ජනපති එක් වෙයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – බංග්ලාදේශ අවසන් තරගය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – බංග්ලාදේශ අවසන් තරගය අද

පදක්කම් 23ක් දිනාගත් ශ්‍රී ලංකා කනිෂ්ඨ බැඩ්මින්ටන් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

පදක්කම් 23ක් දිනාගත් ශ්‍රී ලංකා කනිෂ්ඨ බැඩ්මින්ටන් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

පාසල් පාපන්දු තරඟාවලියේ දෙවන කාණ්ඩයේ ජය කින්යා අමීන් විදුහලට

පාසල් පාපන්දු තරඟාවලියේ දෙවන කාණ්ඩයේ ජය කින්යා අමීන් විදුහලට

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව පරදවා බංග්ලාදේශය කඩුලු 8කින් ජය ගනී

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව පරදවා බංග්ලාදේශය කඩුලු 8කින් ජය ගනී

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ඉන්දු – ශ්‍රී ලංකා සම්භාවනීය අමුත්තන් රැසකගේ සහභාගීත්වයෙන් වර්ණවත් වූ ගීතා මහෝත්සවය

ඉන්දු – ශ්‍රී ලංකා සම්භාවනීය අමුත්තන් රැසකගේ සහභාගීත්වයෙන් වර්ණවත් වූ ගීතා මහෝත්සවය

විදේශිකයන් නානුඔයේ නටපු නැටිල්ලක්

විදේශිකයන් නානුඔයේ නටපු නැටිල්ලක්

අඟල් 50 දිග PIZZA එකක්

අඟල් 50 දිග PIZZA එකක්

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.