හංවැල්ලේ වෙඩි තැබීමක් – අයෙක් මරුට

මාර්තු 4, 2024 12:42

හංවැල්ල, නිරිපොළ ප්‍රදේශයේ වෙඩි තැබීමක් සිදුව තිබෙනවා.

පොලිසිය සඳහන් කරන්නේ මෙම වෙඩි තැබීමෙන් පුද්ගලයෙකු මියගොස් තවත් අයෙකු තුවාල ලබා ඇති බව‍යි.

