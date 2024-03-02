fbpx

ආර්ථිකයේ කැපී පෙනෙන වර්ධනයක්

පසුගිය වසරේ ජනවාරි මාසයට සාපේක්ෂව මෙම වසරේ ජනවාරි මාසයේදී මෙරට ආර්ථිකයේ කැපී පෙනෙන වර්ධනයක් සිදුව ඇති බව රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය රංජිත් සියඹලාපිටිය මහතා පවසනවා.

මාධ්‍ය හමුවකට එක්වෙමින් ඒ මහතා මේ බව ප්‍රකාශ කළා.

 

