ගොඩක් අය බයේ විපක්ෂයට ගියා – මම ගියේ නෑ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 22, 2024 13:32

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව මුහුණ දුන් සෑම අර්බුද අවස්ථාවකදීම ශ්‍රී ලංකා පොදුජන පෙරමුණ ජනතාව සමඟ කටයුතු කළ බව රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය ශාන්ත බණ්ඩාර මහතා පවසනවා.

ඒ මහතා මේ බව ප්‍රකාශ කළේ නාරම්මල පැවති වැඩසටහනකට එක්වෙමින්.

 

 

 

 

 

