අයිස් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය බෙදා හැරිය ප්‍රධාන සැකකරුවෙක් අත්අඩංගුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 18, 2024 05:35

මොණරාගල, වැල්ලවාය, තණමල්විල, සූරිය වැව තංගල්ල හම්බන්තොට ප්‍රදේශවල කොළ අයිස් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය බෙදා හැරීම් කටයුතු සිදු කළ ප්‍රධාන සැකකරුවෙක් තංගල්ල කොට්ඨාශය දූෂණ මර්ධන ඒකකය විසින් සිදුකළ මෙහෙයුමකදී අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
කොල අයිස් 21g සමඟ ප්‍රධාන සැකකරු සහ තවත් බෙදාහරින්නෙක් මේ අනුව අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන  තිබෙනවා.
ප්‍රධාන බෙදාහැරීම සිදු කර ඇති සැකකරුට විරුද්ව මහාධිකරණයේ  මිනීමැරුම් චෝදනා 4ක් සඳහා නඩු පවතිනවා.
ලක්ෂ 7 1/2 කට අධික වටිනාකමක් සහිත් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය ප්‍රමාණයක් මෙහි අඩංගුව තිබුණා.
