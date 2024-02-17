fbpx

ජනතා විමුක්ති පෙරමුණ විශාල ඇන්දවීමක් කරනවා

ජනතා විමුක්ති පෙරමුණ විශාල ඇන්දවීමක් කරනවා

විධායක ජනාධිපති ධුරය අහෝසි කිරීම , ඉදිරි මහ මැතිවරණය ඇතුලු කරුණු රැසක් පිළිබඳව මතුවු අදහස් කිහිපයක්.

 

 

 

 

 

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඇෆ්ගනිස්තාන T20 පළමු තරගය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායමට කඩුලු 7ක ජයක්

කාසියේ වාසිය ඇෆ්ගනිස්තානයට

කෙන්යාවේ මැරතන් ලෝක වාර්තාකරු රිය අනතුරකින් ජීවිතක්ෂයට

ඇෆ්ගනිස්තානයට එරෙහි තරගාවලියේ ජය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

විදේශිකයන් නානුඔයේ නටපු නැටිල්ලක්

අඟල් 50 දිග PIZZA එකක්

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

ඩකා සම්මාන උළෙලේදි ජගත් මනුවර්ණට සම්මානයක්

