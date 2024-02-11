fbpx

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 11, 2024 14:31

ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථානයට එරෙහි දෙවන එක්දින තරගයේ කාසියේ වාසිය දිනා ගැනීමට ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායම සමත් වුණා.

ඒ අනුව ඔවුන් පළමුව පන්දුවට පහරදීමට තීරණය කළා.

තරගය පැවැත්වෙන්නේ පල්ලෙකැලේ ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රිකට් ක්‍රීඩාංගණයේ දීයි.

