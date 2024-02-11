සාගර සමුළුවට ගිය ජනපති දූත පිරිසත් සමඟ දිවයිනට

සාගර සමුළුවට ගිය ජනපති දූත පිරිසත් සමඟ දිවයිනට

 ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ පර්ත් නුවර පැවති 07 වන ඉන්දීය සාගර සමුළුවට සහභාගී වීමට එහි ගොස් සිටි ජනාධිපති රනිල් වික්‍රමසිංහ මැතිතුමා ඊයේ දින රාත්‍රී යළිත් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ ඔස්සේ ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පැමිණි බව ගුවන් තොටුපොළ කාර්යය භාර නිලධාරීවරයා ද සනාථ කළා.
ජනාධිපතිවරයා සමඟ එහි ගොස් සිටි දූත පිරිස ද එතුමා සමඟ ආපසු පැමිණ තිබුණි .
ඔවුන් ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ පර්ත් නුවර සිට සිංගප්පූරුවේ චැංගි ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත මුළින්ම පැමිණ තිබුණි .
ඉන්පසුව එතැන් සිට ඊයේ දින රාත්‍රී 09.05 ට ශ්‍රී ලන්කන් ගුවන් සේවයේ යූ.එල්.- 309 දරන ගුවන් යානයෙන් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබුණා.
ජනාධිපතිවරයා ඉකුත් 8 වෙනි දින ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ පර්ත් නුවර බලා කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළෙන් පිටත්ව ගොස් තිබුණා.
