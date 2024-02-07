fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

පාර්ලිමේන්තුව කල් තබයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 7, 2024 11:17

පාර්ලිමේන්තුව කල් තබයි

ජනාධිපතිවරයා විසින් ආණ්ඩුවේ ප්‍රතිපත්ති ප්‍රකාශය පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ඉදිරිපත් කිරිමෙන් අනතුරුව පාර්ලිමේන්තුව කල් තැබුවා.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 7, 2024 11:17

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායමට දඟ පන්දු පුහුණුකරුවෙක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා කණ්ඩායමට දඟ පන්දු පුහුණුකරුවෙක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථාන ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් තරගයේ හතරවන දිනය අදයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඇෆ්ගනිස්ථාන ටෙස්ට් ක්‍රිකට් තරගයේ හතරවන දිනය අදයි

චාමික වෙනුවට කසුන් රාජිත කැඳවයි

චාමික වෙනුවට කසුන් රාජිත කැඳවයි

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ලකුණු 212ක් ඉදිරියෙන‍්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාව ලකුණු 212ක් ඉදිරියෙන‍්

ඇන්ජලෝ මැතිව්ස්ගෙන් ශතකයක්

ඇන්ජලෝ මැතිව්ස්ගෙන් ශතකයක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

ඩකා සම්මාන උළෙලේදි ජගත් මනුවර්ණට සම්මානයක්

ඩකා සම්මාන උළෙලේදි ජගත් මනුවර්ණට සම්මානයක්

‘ඡන්දෝලංකාර’ කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

‘ඡන්දෝලංකාර’ කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

ජපානයේ අක්කර 400ක වගා කරන ශ්‍රී ලාංකික ව්‍යාපාරිකයා

ජපානයේ අක්කර 400ක වගා කරන ශ්‍රී ලාංකික ව්‍යාපාරිකයා

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.