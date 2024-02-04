fbpx

නිදහස් දිනය නිමිත්තෙන් ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු අගමැතිගේ පිළිරුවට පුෂ්පෝපහාර

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු අග්‍රාමාත්‍ය මහාමාන්‍ය ඩී.එස්.සේනානායක නියෝජනය මැතිතුමාගේ පිළිරුවට පුෂ්පෝපහාර
76 වන නිදහස් දින නිමිත්තෙන් ශ්‍රී ලංකාවේ පළමු අග්‍රාමාත්‍ය මහාමානයේ ඩී.එස් සේනානායක මැතිතුමාගේ පිළිරුවට පුෂ්පෝපහාර දැක්වීම ශ්‍රී දළදා මාලිගාවේ මහ මළුවේ පිහිටි එතුමාගේ පිළිරුව අභියසදී සිදු කෙරිණ.
මහනුවර මහ නගර සභාව මගින් සංවිධානය කරන මෙම වැඩසටහන මධ්‍යම පළාත් ආණ්ඩුකාර නීතිඥ ලලිත් වූ ගමගේ මහතාගේ ප්‍රධානත්වයෙන් පැවැත්විණ.
නිදහස් දින සැමරුම නිමිත්තෙන් ආණ්ඩුකාරවරයා ජාතික ධජය එසවීමෙන් අනතුරුව ජාතික ගීය වාදනය කිරීම එහිදී සිදු විය.
ඩී.එස්.සේනානායක සමරු ගීතය ගායනා කිරීමෙන් අනතුරුව එම පිළිරුවට පුෂ්පෝ ප්‍රහාර දැක්වීම එහිදී සිදු විය.
මධ්‍යම පළාත් ආණ්ඩුකාර නීතිඥ ලලිත් යූ ගමගේ, මධ්‍යම පළාත් ප්‍රධාන ලේකම් අජිත් ප්‍රේමසිංහ, මහනුවර දිස්ත්‍රික් ලේකම් චන්දන තෙන්නකෝන්, දියවඩන නිලමේ ප්‍රදීප් නිලංග දෑල, සිව් මහා දේවාලයන්හි බස්නායක නිලමේවරුන්, රජයේ නිලධාරීන් සහ පාසල් දරු දැරියන් ඇතුළු පිරිසක් මෙම අවස්ථාවට එක් වුණා.
