නැගෙනහිර සහ ඌව පළාත්වලට විටින් විට වැසි

නැගෙනහිර සහ ඌව පළාත්වලත් පොළොන්නරුව සහ මාතලේ දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් විටින් විට වැසි ඇතිවේ.
අනුරාධපුර සහ හම්බන්තොට දිස්ත්රික්කවල වැසි වාර කිහිපයක් ඇති විය හැක.
බස්නාහිර, සබරගමුව සහ වයඹ පළාත්වලත් මහනුවර, නුවරඑළිය, ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් ප.ව. 2.00 න් පමණ පසු තැනින් තැන වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇතිවේ.
මධ්යම සහ සබරගමුව පළාත්වලත් ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් ඇතැම් ස්ථානවල උදෑසන කාලයේදී මීදුම් සහිත තත්ත්වයක් අපේක්ෂා කෙරේ.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි සමග ඇතිවිය හැකි තාවකාලික තද සුළං වලින් සහ අකුණු මඟින් සිදු වන අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්ය පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස ජනතාවගෙන් කාරුණිකව ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
