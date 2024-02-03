fbpx

දිස්ත්‍රික්ක කිහිපයකට ප.ව. 2.00න් පසු වැසි

දිස්ත්‍රික්ක කිහිපයකට ප.ව. 2.00න් පසු වැසි

නැගෙනහිර සහ ඌව පළාත්වලත් පොළොන්නරුව සහ මාතලේ දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් වැසි වාර කිහිපයක් ඇති වේ.
බස්නාහිර සහ සබරගමුව පළාත්වලත් මහනුවර, නුවරඑළිය, ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් ප.ව. 2.00 න් පමණ පසු ස්ථාන ස්වල්පයක වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇතිවේ.
මධ්යම සහ සබරගමුව පළාත්වලත් ගාල්ල සහ මාතර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් ඇතැම් ස්ථානවල උදෑසන කාලයේදී මීදුම් සහිත තත්ත්වයක් අපේක්ෂා කෙරේ.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි සමඟ ඇතිවිය හැකි තාවකාලික තද සුළං වලින් සහ අකුණු මඟින් සිදු වන අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්ය පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස ජනතාවගෙන් කාරුණිකව ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 3, 2024 06:13

