කොවිඩ් සමයේ අත්හිටුවා තිබූ කැතේ ෆැසිෆික් ගුවන් සේවා හොංකොං සිට කටුනායක දක්වා මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 2, 2024 15:38

කොවිඩ් සමයේ අත්හිටුවා තිබූ කැතේ ෆැසිෆික් ගුවන් සේවා හොංකොං සිට කටුනායක දක්වා මෙහෙයුම් අරඹයි

කොවිඩ් වසංගත සමයේ , එනම්  2020 මාර්තු මාසයේ සිට  තාවකාලිකව සිය ගුවන් ගමන් මෙහෙයුම්  අත්හිහිටුවා තිබූ කැතේ ෆැසිපික් ගුවන් සේවාව , යළිත් තම ගුවන් ගමන් මෙහෙයුම්  අද දින සිට සක්‍රීය කරමින් ප්‍රථම මංගල ගුවන් යානය  කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණියා.
ඒ අනුව සතියේ  සෑම  අඟහරුවාදා , බ්‍රහස්පතින්දා සහ සෙනසුරාදා යන දින වල හොංකොං සිට කටුනායක දක්වා ඍජු ගුවන් ගමන් සේවා කැතේ ෆැසිපික් ගුවන් සේවයේ මෙතැන් සිට ක්‍රියාත්මක කිරීමට නියමිතයි .
කැතේ ෆැසිපික් ගුවන් සේවයේ සී.එක්ස්.- 611 දරන ප්‍රථම මංගල ගුවන් යානය අද දින මධ්‍යම රාත්‍රී 11.35 ට ගුවන් මගීන් 253 දෙනෙකු රැගෙන කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබුණා.
කැතේ ෆැසිපික් ගුවන් සේවය මෙම මංගල ගුවන් ගමන සඳහා එයාර් බස් 330 – 300 වර්ගයේ ගුවන් යානයක් යොදවා තිබුණි
කැතේ ෆැසිපික් ගුවන් සේවා හොංකොං සිට ලොව පුරා රටවල් 80 ක ගමනාන්ත කරා සිය ගුවන් ගමන් මෙහෙයුම් සිදු කරමින් සිටිනවා.
