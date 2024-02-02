fbpx

ගෑස් මිල වෙනස් වෙන්නේ නැහැ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor පෙබරවාරි 2, 2024 10:53

ගෑස් මිල වෙනස් වෙන්නේ නැහැ

පෙබරවාරි මාසයේදී ලිට්‍රෝ ගෑස් මිල සංශෝධනය නොකර දැනට තිබෙන මිල ගණන්ම පවත්වාගෙන යෑමට තීරණය කළ බව ලිට්‍රෝ ගෑස් සමාගම පවසයි.

 

