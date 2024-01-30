fbpx

මුජිබුර් රහුමාන් රෝහල්ගත කරයි

ජනවාරි 30, 2024

මුජිබුර් රහුමාන් රෝහල්ගත කරයි

හිටපු පාර්ලිමේන්තු මුජිබුර් රහුමාන් මහතා කොළඹ ජාතික රෝහල වෙත ඇතුලත් කර තිබෙනවා.

ඒ, කොළඹ පැවති සමගි ජන බලවේගයේ විරෝධතාවයට එක්ව සිටි අවස්ථාවේදී කඳුළු ගෑස් ප්‍රහාර එල්ල වීම හේතුවෙන් ඔහුට ඇති වූ ශ්වසන අපහසුතා හේතුවෙන්.

ජනවාරි 30, 2024

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

19න් පහළ ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියේ ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා තරඟය අද

ක්‍රීඩා අතුරු කමිටු දෙකක් විසුරුවා හරිමින් ගැසට් නිවේදනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පනවා ඇති ක්‍රිකට් තහනම ගැන ක්‍රීඩා ඇමතිගෙන් ප්‍රකාශයක්

දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත වුවත් ලක් මාතාව රනින් සැරසූ සහෝදරයින් දෙදෙනෙක්

ICC කාන්තා විස්සයි20 කණ්ඩායමේ නායකත්වය චමරිට

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

ඩකා සම්මාන උළෙලේදි ජගත් මනුවර්ණට සම්මානයක්

‘ඡන්දෝලංකාර’ කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

ජපානයේ අක්කර 400ක වගා කරන ශ්‍රී ලාංකික ව්‍යාපාරිකයා

