fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

සජබ රැළියට ජල හා කඳුළු ගෑස්

hasiniek
By hasiniek ජනවාරි 30, 2024 15:28

සජබ රැළියට ජල හා කඳුළු ගෑස්

සමගි ජන බලවේගයේ විරෝධතා පා ගමන විසුරුවා හැරීම සඳහා කොළඹ නගර සභාව ආසන්නයේදී ජල හා කඳුළු ගෑස් ප්‍රහාරයක් එල්ල කළා

hasiniek
By hasiniek ජනවාරි 30, 2024 15:28

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

IMF නියෝජිතයන් පිරිසක් දිවයිනට

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

19න් පහළ ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියේ ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා තරඟය අද

19න් පහළ ලෝක කුසලාන ක්‍රිකට් තරඟාවලියේ ශ්‍රී ලංකා – ඕස්ට්‍රේලියා තරඟය අද

ක්‍රීඩා අතුරු කමිටු දෙකක් විසුරුවා හරිමින් ගැසට් නිවේදනයක්

ක්‍රීඩා අතුරු කමිටු දෙකක් විසුරුවා හරිමින් ගැසට් නිවේදනයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පනවා ඇති ක්‍රිකට් තහනම ගැන ක්‍රීඩා ඇමතිගෙන් ප්‍රකාශයක්

ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට පනවා ඇති ක්‍රිකට් තහනම ගැන ක්‍රීඩා ඇමතිගෙන් ප්‍රකාශයක්

දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත වුවත් ලක් මාතාව රනින් සැරසූ සහෝදරයින් දෙදෙනෙක්

දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත වුවත් ලක් මාතාව රනින් සැරසූ සහෝදරයින් දෙදෙනෙක්

ICC කාන්තා විස්සයි20 කණ්ඩායමේ නායකත්වය චමරිට

ICC කාන්තා විස්සයි20 කණ්ඩායමේ නායකත්වය චමරිට

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

මිනිස් මොළයට බද්ද කළ චිප් එක

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

හොඳම නළුවා සහ නිළිය වූ සැමියා සහ බිරිඳ

ඩකා සම්මාන උළෙලේදි ජගත් මනුවර්ණට සම්මානයක්

ඩකා සම්මාන උළෙලේදි ජගත් මනුවර්ණට සම්මානයක්

‘ඡන්දෝලංකාර’ කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

‘ඡන්දෝලංකාර’ කෘතිය එළිදැක්වේ

ජපානයේ අක්කර 400ක වගා කරන ශ්‍රී ලාංකික ව්‍යාපාරිකයා

ජපානයේ අක්කර 400ක වගා කරන ශ්‍රී ලාංකික ව්‍යාපාරිකයා

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.