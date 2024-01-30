fbpx

ඉම්රාන් ඛාන්ට 10ක සිරදඬුවමක්

ඉම්රාන් ඛාන්ට 10ක සිරදඬුවමක්

රාජ්‍ය රහස් හෙළිකිරීමේ චෝදනාව මත පාකිස්තානයේ හිටපු අග්‍රාමාත්‍ය ඉම්රාන් ඛාන්ට වසර 10ක සිරදඬුවමක් ලබාදී තිබෙනවා

2022 වසරේ දී දූෂණ චෝදනාවකට වැරදිකරු වූ ඔහු මේ වනවිට බන්ධනාගාරගත කර සිටිනවා.

