පළාත් කිහිපයකට විටින් විට වැසි

නැගෙනහිර සහ ඌව පළාත්වලත් පොළොන්නරුව, මාතලේ සහ නුවරඑළිය දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් විටින් විට වැසි ඇතිවේ.
අනුරාධපුර, මුලතිව් සහ හම්බන්තොට දිස්ත්රික්කවල වැසි ස්වල්පයක් ඇති විය හැක.
බස්නාහිර සහ සබරගමුව පළාත්වලත් ගාල්ල, මාතර සහ මහනුවර දිස්ත්රික්කවලත් ප.ව. 2.00 න් පමණ පසු ස්ථාන ස්වල්පයක වැසි හෝ ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි ඇතිවේ.
උතුරු, උතුරු-මැද, නැගෙනහිර, මධ්යම, ඌව සහ වයඹ පළාත්වලත් හම්බන්තොට දිස්ත්රික්කයේත් විටින් විට හමන පැ.කි.මී. 40ක පමණ තරමක තද සුළං ඇතිවිය හැක.
ගිගුරුම් සහිත වැසි සමග ඇතිවිය හැකි තාවකාලික තද සුළං වලින් සහ අකුණු මඟින් සිදු වන අනතුරු අවම කර ගැනීමට අවශ්ය පියවර ගන්නා ලෙස ජනතාවගෙන් කාරුණිකව ඉල්ලා සිටිනු ලැබේ.
