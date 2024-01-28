නිදහස් සැමරුමේ පෙරහුරුව කල් යයි

නිදහස් සැමරුමේ පෙරහුරුව කල් යයි

ජනවාරි 29 වනදා සිට ආරම්භවීමට නියමිතව තිබූ නිදහස් සැමරුමේ පෙරහුරු  ජනවාරි 30 වනදා සිට ආරම්භ කිරීමට තීරණය කර තිබෙනවා

ඒ බව පොලීසිය නවතම නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කරමින්, සඳහන් කළා.

