නීතිවිරෝධීව ස්වර්ණාභරණ තොගයක් මෙරටට ගෙන ආ කාන්තාවක් අත්අඩංගුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 27, 2024 05:15

නීතිවිරෝධීව ස්වර්ණාභරණ තොගයක් මෙරටට ගෙන ආ කාන්තාවක් අත්අඩංගුවට

  රුපියල් එක් කෝටි තිස් හත් ලක්ෂයක් වටිනා ස්වර්ණාභරණ තොගයක් නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට රැගෙන එමින් සිටි ව්‍යාපාරික කාන්තාවක්  කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ පැමිණීමේ පර්යන්තයේ දී පොලිස් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය නාශක අංශයේ නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් විසින් අත් අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
ඇය කොළඹ 10 , මරදාන ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි 46 හැවිරිදි නිතර නිතර ගුවන් ගමන් වල නිරත වන ව්‍යාපාරික කාන්තාවකි .
 ඇය ඊයේ අලුයම 12.40 ට ඩුබායි සිට ෆ්ලයි ඩුබායි ගුවන් සේවයේ එෆ්.ඉසෙඩ්.- 569 දරන ගුවන් යානයෙන් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබුණා.
ඇය විසින් රැගෙන ආ ගමන් මලු තුළ සූක්ෂම ලෙස සගවා ගෙන තිබූ ග්‍රෑම් 666 ක් බරැති මෙම ස්වර්ණාභරණ තොගය පොලිස් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය නාශක අංශයේ නිලධාරීන් විසින් සොයා ගෙන අත් අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබුණි .
පසුව මේ පිළිබඳ වැඩිදුර විමර්ශන කටයුතු සදහා කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ රේගු නිලධාරීන් වෙත භාර දීමට පියවර ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 27, 2024 05:15