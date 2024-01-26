fbpx

දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත වුවත් ලක් මාතාව රනින් සැරසූ සහෝදරයින් දෙදෙනෙක්

ජනවාරි 26, 2024

දකුණු ආසියානු 04 වැනි ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රීඩා තරඟාවලියට ශ්‍රී ලංකාව නියෝජනය කරමින් සහභාගී වී රන් පදක්කම් 03 ක් සහ රිදී පදක්කම් 02 ක් දිනා ගත් ශ්‍රී ලාංකික දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත ක්‍රීඩකයින් දෙදෙනෙකු අද දින පස්වරුවේ ඉන්දියාවේ සිට  කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණියා.
මෙම තරඟාවලියේ දී දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත බොක්සිං  කිලෝ ග්‍රෑම් 70 ට අඩු විවෘත අංශයෙන් තරග කළ කොළඹ කොළොන්නාවේ පදිංචි කාලීඩ් ඔස්මන්ඩ් , අවසාන මහා තරගයේ දී ඉන්දීය ක්‍රීඩකයා පරාජයට පත් කරමින් රන් පදක්කම දිනා ගැනීමට සමත් වී තිබුණි .
ඊට අමතරව මීටර් 5,000 දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත ධාවන ඉසව්වෙන් දෙවන ස්ථානයට පත් වෙමින් රිදී පදක්කම දිනා ගැනීමට සමත් වී තිබුණා.
එසේම මෙම තරඟාවලියට සහභාගී වූ පොළොන්නරුව හිගුරක්ගොඩ ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි අසංක දිසානායක දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත මීටර් 5,000 ධාවන ඉසව්වෙන් සහ මීටර් 5,000 ඇවිදීමේ ඉසව්වෙන් රන් පදක්කම් දිනා ගෙන තිබූ අතර මීටර් 3,000 ඇවිදීමේ ඉසව්වෙන් රිදී පදක්කම ද දිනා ගැනීමට සමත් වී තිබුණා .
මෙම 04 වැනි දකුණු ආසියානු ජාත්‍යන්තර ක්‍රීඩා තරඟාවලිය ඉන්දියාවේ චෙන්නායි නුවර අසාම් ප්‍රදේශයේ ඉකුත් 01/20 දින  සිට 01/22 දින දක්වා පවත්වා තිබුණා.
මෙම දෘශ්‍යාබාධිත ක්‍රීඩකයින් දෙදෙනා 01/26 දින පස්වරු 12.55 ට ඉන්දියාවේ චෙන්නායි නුවර සිට ඉන්ඩිගෝ ගුවන් සේවයේ 6 ඊ – 1175 දරන ගුවන් යානයෙන් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණ තිබූ අතර ඔවුන් පිළිගැනීම සඳහා ශ්‍රී ලංකා බොක්සිං සම්මේලනයේ නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ වෙත පැමිණ සිටියහ .
