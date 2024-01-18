fbpx

මිහින්තලේ හිමි අපරාධ පරීක්ෂණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 18, 2024 12:52

මිහින්තලේ හිමි අපරාධ පරීක්ෂණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවට

යළිත් පැමිණිලි කරන්න මිහින්තලාරාමාධිපති වලවා හැංගුණ වැවේ ධම්මරතන හිමියන් සිවිල් ක්‍රියාකාරිකයන් පිරිසක් සමඟ අද අපරාධ පරීක්ෂණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවට පැමිණුනා.
මෙහිදී මාධ්‍ය වෙත අදහස් දැක්වූ නායක හිමියන් පැවසුවේ…
මගේ ආරක්ෂාව නැති වෙලා තියෙනවා..මට මරණ තර්ජන කරා..ඒ පුද්ගලයෝ ගැන තාම හොයල නෑ..
මට කෝටියක් කප්පං ගෙවන්න සල්ලිත් නෑ..
අපරාධ පරීක්ෂණ දෙපාර්තමේන්තුවට කරපු පැමිණිල්ලේ ප්‍රගතියක් නෑ..
මිහින්තලේ පුද භූමියේ ආරක්ෂාවත් අඩුවෙලා..
මිනිස්සුන්ට පන්සල් වලට දානෙ දෙන්න වත්කමක් නෑ..
මිනිස්සුන්ට ආර්ථික අපහසුතා.
එළවළු මිලක් ඉහළ ගිහින්..දායකයන්ට දානේ දෙන්න විදිහක් නෑ..
මේ දේශපාලන ක්‍රමය වෙනස් කරන්න ඕනේ..
දැනට ඉන්න කිසිම ජනාධිපති අපේක්ෂකයෙක්ගෙන් විසඳුමක් නෑ..
අපි අලුත්ම කෙනෙක් වගේ එනවා.
ජනාධිපතිවරණය ආවහම අපි අලුත් විකල්පයක් හොයනවා.
අලුත් ජනාධිපති අපේක්ෂකයෙක් අපි ගේනවා.
මගෙන් රටට සංවිධානයේ සභාපති සංජය මහවත්ත මහතා සහ   නීතිඥ උපාලි රත්නායක යන මහත්වරුන්ද මෙහිදී අදහස් දැක්වූවා.
