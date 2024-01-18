දඹුල්ලට දඩමස් බෙදූ  අවන්හලක්  වටලා කැලෑ සතුන්ගේ මස් කිලෝ174ක් සමඟ දෙදෙනෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට

දඹුල්ලට දඩමස් බෙදූ  අවන්හලක්  වටලා කැලෑ සතුන්ගේ මස් කිලෝ174ක් සමඟ දෙදෙනෙකු අත්අඩංගුවට

සිගිරිය වන ජිවි කාර් යාලයට ලැබුණු  බුද්ධි තොරතුරක් පදනම් කරගෙන  ඊයේ දහවල්  සිදුකල වැටලිමකදි  දඹුල්ල ආර්ථික මධ්‍යෂ්ථානය අසල  අවන්හලක් තුල තිබු දඩමස් කිලෝ174ක්  සොයා ගැනිමට  වනජිවි නිලධාරින්  සමත් වි තිබෙනවා.
දඹුල්ල   නගරයට ඒන  දෙස් විදෙස් ජනතාව ඉලක්ක කරගෙන කලක් තිසේ මෙම අවන්හලේ දඩමස්  විකිණිම සිදුකරන බව  වනජිවි  නිලධාරින්ට  ලැබුණු  තොරතුරු පදනම් කරගෙන  ආවේක්ෂණ නිලධාරින්ගෙන්  ලද තොරතුරු  පදනම් කරගෙන  සිගිරිය වනජිවි නිලධාරින්  මෙම  වැටලිම  සිදු කොට තිබෙනවා.
දෙස් විදෙස් මත්වතුර විකුණුම් පොලක් සමඟ පවත්වාගෙන ගිය මෙම අවන්හලේ  අධිශිතකරණයක තැන්පත්කර තිබු  කැලැ සතුන්ගේ දඩ මස් අතර
ගෝන මස්  113 kg/මුව මස්    30 kg/වල් උරුමස්  31 kg/අධි ශීත ශීත කරන 01  හා සැකකරුවන් අත්අඩංගුවට ගත්බව සිගිරිය   වනජිවි කාර් යාල තොරතුරු පවසනවා.
සිගිරිය හබරණ  දිගම්පතහා රිදිඇල්ල   ප්‍රදේශවල රක්ෂිත වනාන්තර වල සිදුවන දඩමස්  ජාවාරමක්   කලක සිට සිදු වන බවත්   වන රක්ෂණ නිලධාරින් සිමිත නිලධාරින් හා සම්පත් භාවිතා කරමින්  සිදුකලද  දඩයක් කරුවන්  ඉතාමත්  සුක්ෂම අයුරින්  කැලැසතුන් මරා  නගරයට ගෙනවිත්  හොටෙල් හා බාර් ආශ්‍රිතව  විකිණිම සිදුකරණබව පැවසේ  මෙම දඩ මස් ජාවාරම පිලිබඳ ව  වැඩිදුර පරික්ෂණ  සිදුකරණ අතර අත්අඩංගුවට   ගත්  ‌සැක කරුවන්  හා දඩමස්  අද  දිනයේදි  අධිකරණයට ඉදිරිපත් කිරිමට නියමිතයි.
