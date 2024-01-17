fbpx

හිටපු සෞඛ්‍ය ලේකම් ඇතුළු 7 දෙනා 24 දක්වා යළි රිමාන්ඩ්

By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 17, 2024 15:49

හිටපු සෞඛ්‍ය ලේකම් ඇතුළු 7 දෙනා 24 දක්වා යළි රිමාන්ඩ්

බාල එන්නත් සිද්ධියට අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන රිමාන්ඩ් කර සිටින හිටපු සෞඛ්‍ය ලේකම් චන්ද්‍රගුප්ත ඇතුළු 7 දෙනා යළි රිමාන්ඩ් බන්ධනාගාරගතකර තිබෙනවා.

ඒ  ජනවාරි මස 24 වනදා දක්වායි.

