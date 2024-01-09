fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

ඉන්දීය සංගීතඥ රෂීඩ් ඛාන් අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

hasiniek
By hasiniek ජනවාරි 9, 2024 19:08

ඉන්දීය සංගීතඥ රෂීඩ් ඛාන් අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වෙයි

ප්‍රවීණ ඉන්දීය ශාස්ත්‍රීය සංගීතඥ විශාරද රෂීඩ් ඛාන් අභාවප්‍රාප්ත වී තිබෙනවා

මියයන විට ඒ මහතා 55 හැවිරිදි වියේ පසු වූ බවයි විදෙස් මාධ්‍ය සඳහන් කළේ

hasiniek
By hasiniek ජනවාරි 9, 2024 19:08

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

දෙවන තරගයේ ජය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

දෙවන තරගයේ ජය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – සිම්බාබ්වේ දෙවන එක්දින තරගය අද

ශ්‍රී ලංකා – සිම්බාබ්වේ දෙවන එක්දින තරගය අද

අන්තර් ක්‍රීඩා සමාජ රග්බි ලීග් තරඟාවලියේදී පොලිස් කණ්ඩායම ජය ගනී

අන්තර් ක්‍රීඩා සමාජ රග්බි ලීග් තරඟාවලියේදී පොලිස් කණ්ඩායම ජය ගනී

හඟුරන්කෙත අධ්‍යාපන කලාපයට අංගසම්පුර්ණ ටේබල් ටෙනිස් ඒකකයක්

හඟුරන්කෙත අධ්‍යාපන කලාපයට අංගසම්පුර්ණ ටේබල් ටෙනිස් ඒකකයක්

චරිත් අසලංකගෙන් ශතකයක්

චරිත් අසලංකගෙන් ශතකයක්

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ලෝකයෙන්ම එක වූ තිරප්පනේ පුංචි දහම්

ලෝකයෙන්ම එක වූ තිරප්පනේ පුංචි දහම්

හිත් මංකඩ – ඔබත් කියවන්න

හිත් මංකඩ – ඔබත් කියවන්න

8 හැවිරිදි දැරිය ගත් සිය සුරතලාගේ ඡායාරූපය හොඳම සේයා රුව වෙයි

8 හැවිරිදි දැරිය ගත් සිය සුරතලාගේ ඡායාරූපය හොඳම සේයා රුව වෙයි

කල්මුණේ ට පැමිණි මිනිමුතු මෝරා

කල්මුණේ ට පැමිණි මිනිමුතු මෝරා

ඩොලර් විසි එක් ලක්ෂයකට අලෙවි වූ නැපෝලියන්ගේ තොප්පිය

ඩොලර් විසි එක් ලක්ෂයකට අලෙවි වූ නැපෝලියන්ගේ තොප්පිය

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.