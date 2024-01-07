fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

මාලදිවයින ආසන්නයේ භූ කම්පනයක්

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 7, 2024 05:42

මාලදිවයින ආසන්නයේ භූ කම්පනයක්

රික්ටර් මාපක 5.4ක භූමි කම්පාවක් මාලදිවයින ආසන්නයේ සිදුව තිබෙනවා.

ඒ මාලදිවයිනේ අගනුවර වන මාලේ සිට කිලෝමීටර් 896ක් බටහිර දෙසින්.

කෙසේ වෙතත් මෙම භූකම්පනයෙන් සිදු වූ හානිය පිලිබඳ තොරතුරක් මෙතෙක් වාර්තා වී නැහැ.

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 7, 2024 05:42

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

බදු අංකය ගැන විශේෂ දැනුම්දීමක්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

චරිත් අසලංකගෙන් ශතකයක්

චරිත් අසලංකගෙන් ශතකයක්

2024 T20 ලෝක කුසලාන තරගාවලියේ කාල සටහන නිකුත් වෙයි

2024 T20 ලෝක කුසලාන තරගාවලියේ කාල සටහන නිකුත් වෙයි

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

කාසියේ වාසිය ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට

සිම්බාබ්වේ ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

සිම්බාබ්වේ ක්‍රිකට් කණ්ඩායම දිවයිනට

සිම්බාබ්වේ – ශ්‍රී ලංකා එක්දින තරඟාවලිය සඳහා සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

සිම්බාබ්වේ – ශ්‍රී ලංකා එක්දින තරඟාවලිය සඳහා සංචිතය නම් කෙරේ

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

ලෝකයෙන්ම එක වූ තිරප්පනේ පුංචි දහම්

ලෝකයෙන්ම එක වූ තිරප්පනේ පුංචි දහම්

හිත් මංකඩ – ඔබත් කියවන්න

හිත් මංකඩ – ඔබත් කියවන්න

8 හැවිරිදි දැරිය ගත් සිය සුරතලාගේ ඡායාරූපය හොඳම සේයා රුව වෙයි

8 හැවිරිදි දැරිය ගත් සිය සුරතලාගේ ඡායාරූපය හොඳම සේයා රුව වෙයි

කල්මුණේ ට පැමිණි මිනිමුතු මෝරා

කල්මුණේ ට පැමිණි මිනිමුතු මෝරා

ඩොලර් විසි එක් ලක්ෂයකට අලෙවි වූ නැපෝලියන්ගේ තොප්පිය

ඩොලර් විසි එක් ලක්ෂයකට අලෙවි වූ නැපෝලියන්ගේ තොප්පිය

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.