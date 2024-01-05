fbpx

වයඹ පළාත් ප්‍රාදේශීය ජනමාධ්‍යවේදීන් සඳහා මාධ්‍ය වැඩමුලුවක්

වයඹ පළාත් ප්‍රාදේශීය ජනමාධ්‍යවේදීන් සඳහා මාධ්‍ය වැඩමුලුවක්

වයඹ පළාත් ප්‍රාදේශීය ජනමාධ්‍යවේදීන් සඳහා මාධ්‍ය වැඩමුලුවක් ජනමාධ්‍ය රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය ශාන්ත බණ්ඩාර මැතිතුමාගේ ප්‍රධානත්වයෙන් කුරුණෑගල කැන්ඩියන් රීච් හෝටල් පරිශ්‍රයේ පැවැත්වෙනවා.
ජනමාධ්‍ය අමාත්‍යංශය මගින් මෙය සංවිධානය කර තිබුණා.
දින 02 ක් පුරා මෙම වැඩසටහන පැවැත්වෙන අතර ප්‍රවීණ මාධ්‍යවේදී මොහාන් සමරනායක, ස්වාධීන රූපවාහිනී සභාපති සුදර්ශන ගුණවර්ධන, පුවත්පත් මණ්ඩලයේ සභාපති මහින්ද පතිරණ, ජනමාධ්‍ය අමාත්‍යංශයේ සංවර්ධන අධ්‍යක්ෂ W.P. සෙව්වන්දි මහත්මිය ඇතුලු මණ්ඩලයක් විසින් දේශනය මෙහෙයවනු ලබනවා.
වැඩසටහන අද සහ හෙට යන දෙදින පුරා පැවැත්වේ..
