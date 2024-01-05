ගාල්ල බන්ධනාගාරයේ කටයුතු සීමා කෙරේ

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 5, 2024 13:24

ගාල්ල බන්ධනාගාරයේ කටයුතු සීමා කෙරේ

මාතර සහ ගාල්ල බන්ධනාගාරවලින් වාර්තා වූ මොලේ උණ රෝගය ව්‍යාප්ත වීම පාලනය සදහා වෛද්‍ය නිර්දේශ මත කටයුතු කරමින් සිටින බව බන්ධනාගාර මාධ්‍ය ප්‍රකාශක ගාමිණී බී දිසානායක මහතා පවසනවා.

 

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 5, 2024 13:24