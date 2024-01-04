fbpx

කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළෙන් පැන්නූ ජංගම දුරකථන තොගයක් පොලිස් භාරයට

කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළෙන් පැන්නූ ජංගම දුරකථන තොගයක් පොලිස් භාරයට

නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස ශ්‍රී ලංකාවට ආනයනය කර , තීරු බදු නොගෙවා කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළෙන් පිටතට රැගෙන යමින් සිටි ජංගම දුරකථන 323 ක් සමඟ පුද්ගලයන් දෙදෙනෙකු සහ  ඒවා රැගෙන යමින් තිබූ වෑන් රථයක් ද පොලිස් විශේෂ කාර්ය බළකායේ නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් විසින් ඊයේ සවස කොළඹ – කටුනායක අධ්වේගී මාර්ගයේදී අත් අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
මෙම ජංගම දුරකථන තොගය අතර භාවිතා නොකළ නව ජංගම දුරකථන 246 ක් සහ විදේශ රටවල භාවිතා කළ ජංගම දුරකථන 77 ක් තිබූ බවයි දැක්වෙන්නේ.
කොළඹ – 12 ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි 21 හැවිරිදි තරුණයෙකු සහ වත්තල ප්‍රදේශයේ පදිංචි 43 හැවිරිදි පුද්ගලයෙකු මෙම ජංගම දුරකථන තොගය කටුනායක  ගුවන් තොටුපොළෙන් පිටතට ගෙන කොළඹ බලා රැගෙන යමින් සිටියදී පොලිස් විශේෂ කාර්යය බළකායේ නිලධාරීන් පිරිසක් ක්ෂණික මාර්ග බාධකයක් යොදා , මෙම වෑන් රථය නවතා , මෙම වැටලීම සිදු කර තිබෙනවා..
මේ වනවිට අත් අඩංගුවට ගත් ජංගම දුරකථන තොගය ,  ඒවා නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස රැගෙන යමින් සිටි පුද්ගලයන් දෙදෙනා සහ ඔවුන් මේවා ප්‍රවාහනයට යොදා ගත් වෑන් රථය මේ පිළිබඳ වැඩිදුර විමර්ශන කටයුතු සඳහා පෑලියගොඩ මූලස්ථාන පොලිස් ස්ථානය වෙත භාර දී තිබෙනවා.
