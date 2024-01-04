ආනයනික සහල් සඳහා දැනට පවතින බද්ද ජනවාරි 21 දක්වා පහළ දමයි

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor ජනවාරි 4, 2024 05:10

ආනයනික සහල් සඳහා දැනට පවතින බද්ද ජනවාරි 21 දක්වා පහළ දමයි

ඒ ආනයනික සහල් කිලෝග්‍රෑමයක් සඳහා දැනට පවතින රුපියල් 65 විශේෂ වෙළෙඳ භාණ්ඩ බද්ද සම්බන්ධයෙන් ය.

ඒ අනුව එම බද්ද 2024 ජනවාරි 21 වැනිදා දක්වා රුපියල් 01 දක්වා පහළ දමා ඇති බව වාර්තා වේ.

