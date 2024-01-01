fbpx

බස් ගාස්තු වැඩි වෙන්නේ නැහැ

ජනවාරි 1, 2024

බස් ගාස්තු වැඩි වෙන්නේ නැහැ

ඩීසල් මිල වැඩිවීමට සාපේක්ෂව මෙවර බස් ගාස්තු වැඩිවීමක් සිදුනොවන බව ජාතික ගමනා ගමන කොමිෂන් සභාව පවසනවා

එහි සභාපති ශෂී වෙල්ගම මහතා විසින් නිවේදනයක් නිකුත් කරමින් මේ බව සඳහන් කළා.

ජනවාරි 1, 2024

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

ඩේවිඩ් වෝනර් එක්දින පිටියට සමුදෙයි

ලෝකයෙන්ම එක වූ තිරප්පනේ පුංචි දහම්

