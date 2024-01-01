fbpx

ආමර් වීදිය යටවෙයි

ජනවාරි 1, 2024

පවතින අධික වර්ෂාවත් සමග කොළඹ ආමර් වීදිය ප්‍රදේශය ජලයෙන් යටවී තිබෙනවා.

මේ හේතුවෙන් එම ප්‍රදේශයේ දැඩි රථවාහන තදබදයක් ද හටගෙන ඇති බවද වාර්තා වනවා

