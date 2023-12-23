fbpx

නීතිවිරෝධීව මෙරටට ස්වර්ණාභරණ රැගෙන ආ ඉන්දීය ජාතික කාන්තාව දඩ ගෙවයි

නීතිවිරෝධීව මෙරටට ස්වර්ණාභරණ රැගෙන ආ ඉන්දීය ජාතික කාන්තාව දඩ ගෙවයි

රුපියල් කෝටි දොලහක් වටිනා ස්වර්ණාභරණ තොගයක් නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස මෙරටට රැගෙන ආ ඉන්දීය ජාතික කාන්තාවට එරෙහිව පැවති විධිමත් රේගු පරීක්ෂණයේ දී , ඇයට ගෙවීමට නියම වූ රුපියල් එකොළොස් කෝටි අසූ ලක්ෂයක දඩ , එසැනින් ගෙවා දැමීමට ඇය කටයුතු කළ බව රේගු මාධ්‍ය ප්‍රකාශක , ජ්‍යෙෂ්ඨ නියෝජ්‍ය රේගු අධ්‍යක්ෂ සීවලී අරුක්ගොඩ මහතා ප්‍රකාශ කළා.
මෙම ඉන්දීය ජාතික කාන්තාව ඊයේ අලුයම ඩුබායි සිට මෙම කිලෝ ග්‍රෑම් 05 යි ග්‍රෑම් 500 ක් බරැති  ස්වර්ණාභරණ තොගය සිය සිරුරෙහි සහ ඇයගේ අත් බෑගයේ සගවා ගෙන  නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස රැගෙන විත් තිබුණා.
මේ පිළිබඳ විධිමත් රේගු පරීක්ෂණය ඊයේ දින රාත්‍රී කටුනායක ගුවන් තොටුපොළ ජ්‍යෙෂ්ඨ නියෝජ්‍ය රේගු අධ්‍යක්ෂ කමල් ප්‍රනාන්දු මහතා විසින් පවත්වා තිබූ අතර එහිදී ඇය විසින් මෙරටට නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස රැගෙන විත් තිබූ ස්වර්ණාභරණ තොගය රාජසන්තක කිරීමට නියෝග කළ අතර , ඇයට තවත්  රුපියල් එකොළොස් කෝටි අසූ ලක්ෂයක දඩ මුදලක් ගෙවන ලෙස ද නියෝග කළා.
ඒ අනුව මෙම ඉන්දීය ජාතික කාන්තාවට ඇය විසින් නීතිවිරෝධී ලෙස රැගෙන ආ ස්වර්ණාභරණ තොගයේ වටිනාකම  රුපියල් කෝටි දොලහත් සමග  ඇයට ගෙවීමට නියම වූ දඩ මුදලේ එකතුව රුපියල් කෝටි විසි හතරකට ආසන්න දැවැන්ත අලාභයක් විඳ ගැනීමට සිදු වී ඇති බව රේගු මාධ්‍ය ප්‍රකාශකවරයා වැඩිදුරටත් පැවසීය .
