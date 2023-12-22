fbpx

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 22, 2023 11:27

උත්සව සමය වෙනුවෙන් විශේෂ දුම්රිය කාලසටහනක්

උත්සව සමය වෙනුවෙන් දුම්රිය දෙපාර්තමේන්තුව විශේෂ දුම්රිය කාලසටහනක් නිකුත් කර තිබෙනවා.

ඒ අනුව අද(22) සිට දෙසැම්බර් 31 දක්වා කොළඹ කොටුව සහ බදුල්ල අතර විශේෂ දුම්රිය කාලසටහනක් ක්‍රියාත්මක වන බව සඳහන්.

