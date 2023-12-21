fbpx

ඊශ්‍රායල ප්‍රහාර වලින් මිය ගිය ගණන 20,000 ඉක්මවා තිබෙනවා

ගාසා තීරය ඉලක්ක කර එල්ල කළ ඊශ්‍රායල ප්‍රහාර වලින් මිය ගිය ගණන 20,000 ඉක්මවා තිබෙනවා.

ඔක්තෝබර් 07 වනදායින් අනතුරුව මෙම සංඛ්‍යාව වාර්තා වී ඇති බවයි හමාස් සංවිධානය පවසන්නේ.

