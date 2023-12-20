fbpx

ITN | Lakhanda FM | Vasantham TV | Vasantham FM

Life+News The Official News Portal of Independent Television Network Ltd

පෙතියාගොඩ සංක නැමැති අයගේ අනියම් බිරිඳ අත්අඩංගුවට

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 20, 2023 16:31

පෙතියාගොඩ සංක නැමැති අයගේ අනියම් බිරිඳ අත්අඩංගුවට

Related Articles

විදේශගතව සිටින ප්‍රධාන අපරාධකල්ලි  සාමාජිකයකු වන පෙතියාගොඩ සංක නැමැති අයගේ අනියම් බිරිඳ අත්අඩංගුවට ගෙන තිබෙනවා.
එම අවස්ථාවේ ඇය සන්තකයේ තිබී  ලක්ෂ තුනකට අධික වටිනාකමින් යුත් මත්පෙති 54, අයිස් මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය 10200mg, ලක්ෂ දාහතරකට අධික බ්ලැක් මැන්ඩි මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය  100g ජංගම දුරකථන 03 ක් ,සිම්පත් 03ක් ද  විදේශගත අපරාධවලට සම්බන්ධ සාමාජිකයින් සමග සාකච්ඡා පැවැත්වූ හඬ පට ද පොලිස් විමර්ශනවලදී හමුවී තිබෙනවා.
මීට අමතරව මත්ද්‍රව්‍ය කිරා මැන ගැනීම සඳහා භාවිතා කළ electronic තරාදියක්ද විදේශ ගමන් බලපත්‍රයක්ද හමුවී ඇත.
මෙම ගමන් බලපත්‍රය නීත්‍යානුකූල ගමන් බලපත්‍රයක් ද යන්න ගැන පරීක්ෂණ කටයුතු ආරම්භ කර තිබෙනවා.
මෙම කාන්තාව සඳහා රැඳවුම් නියෝග ලබාගැනීමට කටයුතු සූදානම් කර ඇත.
ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 20, 2023 16:31

ව්‍යාපාරික පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

විද්‍යුත් වාහන 900 පමණ ආනයනයට බලපත්‍ර නිකුත් කරලා

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

IMF දෙවන වාරිකය ලබන මාසයේදී?

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

අනාගත රජයන්ද මහ බැංකුවට ස්වාධීන කටයුතු කිරීමට ඉඩ දිය යුතුයි – ආචාර්ය ෂාමිනී කුරේ

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

උද්ධමනය ඉහළට

ක්‍රීඩා පුවත්- තවත් මෙතනින්

IPL වෙන්දේසියේදී අපේ ක්‍රීඩකයින්ට ලැබුණු තැන

IPL වෙන්දේසියේදී අපේ ක්‍රීඩකයින්ට ලැබුණු තැන

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් තේරුම් කමිටුව සාකච්ඡාවක

ශ්‍රී ලංකා ක්‍රිකට් තේරුම් කමිටුව සාකච්ඡාවක

යොවුන් ආසියානු කුසලානය බංග්ලාදේශයට

යොවුන් ආසියානු කුසලානය බංග්ලාදේශයට

උපුල් තරංගගේ සභාපතිත්වයෙන් යුත් නව ක්‍රිකට් තේරීම් කමිටුවෙන් විශේෂ තීරණයක්

උපුල් තරංගගේ සභාපතිත්වයෙන් යුත් නව ක්‍රිකට් තේරීම් කමිටුවෙන් විශේෂ තීරණයක්

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානු පිතිකරු කවාජාට තහනම් වුණු පාවහන් යුගල

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානු පිතිකරු කවාජාට තහනම් වුණු පාවහන් යුගල

රස බර- තවත් මෙතනින්

8 හැවිරිදි දැරිය ගත් සිය සුරතලාගේ ඡායාරූපය හොඳම සේයා රුව වෙයි

8 හැවිරිදි දැරිය ගත් සිය සුරතලාගේ ඡායාරූපය හොඳම සේයා රුව වෙයි

කල්මුණේ ට පැමිණි මිනිමුතු මෝරා

කල්මුණේ ට පැමිණි මිනිමුතු මෝරා

ඩොලර් විසි එක් ලක්ෂයකට අලෙවි වූ නැපෝලියන්ගේ තොප්පිය

ඩොලර් විසි එක් ලක්ෂයකට අලෙවි වූ නැපෝලියන්ගේ තොප්පිය

මුහුදේ දිය යට මූර්ති (PHOTOS)

මුහුදේ දිය යට මූර්ති (PHOTOS)

ලොව ජීවත්ව සිටින සරාගීම මිනිසා නම් කරයි

ලොව ජීවත්ව සිටින සරාගීම මිනිසා නම් කරයි

ITN News

© 2021 Copyright ITN News. All Rights reserved by Independent Television Network Ltd.
Powered by ITN Digital

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.