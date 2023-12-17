fbpx

සහල් මිල පාලනයට පියවර

ITN News Editor
By ITN News Editor දෙසැම්බර් 17, 2023 17:04

සහල් මිල පාලනයට පියවර ගන්නා බව අමාත්‍ය මහින්ද අමරවීර මහතා පවසනවා.

වීරකැටිය ප්‍රදේශයේ පැවති උත්සවයක දී අමාත්‍යවරයා අවධාරණය කළේ ඒ සදහා ගත යුතු තීරණ කඩිනමින් ගන්නා බවයි.

 

 

 

