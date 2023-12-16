ලබන වසර වන විට සංවර්ධිත ඉලක්ක කරා යාමට හැකියාව තිබෙනවා

ලබන වසර වන විට සංවර්ධිත ඉලක්ක කරා යාමට හැකියාව තිබෙනවා

ලබන වසර වන විට සංවර්ධිත ඉලක්ක කරා නැවත යාමට හැකියාව ඇති බව මුදල් රාජ්‍ය අමාත්‍ය රංජිත් සියඹලාපිටිය මහතා පවසනවා.

කෑගල්ලේ පැවති උත්සවයකදී අමාත්‍යවරයා මේ බව පැවසුවා.

 

